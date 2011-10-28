'I Love College' Rapper Asher Roth To Star In A Movie About Brain Cancer

Kevin Lincoln
Rapper Asher Roth, set to star in an upcoming film.

Rapper Asher Roth — famous for the terrible, terrible song “I Love College,” and really not much else — is set to star in a movie called “50K and a Call Girl.”

Considering it’s a mockumentary about friends who go on a road trip after one of them is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, I’m not sure what that title is supposed to mean.

Director Seth Grossman, who helmed A&E’s docsploitation franchise “Intervention” and something called “The Butterfly Effect 3,” will direct. (Was there even a “Butterfly Effect 2”? Apparently!)

On the bright side, Roth can’t really be a worse actor than he is rapper. Let’s hope he’s more Eminem than 50 Cent.

