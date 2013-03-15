I Look At My iPhone 5 Screen And Am Sad It Isn't As Big As A Samsung Phone

Photo: William Wei, Business Insider

Samsung showed off a new flagship phone last night, the Galaxy S4.It comes with all kinds of whizbang software that doesn’t do much for me.



Eye-tracking software?

A camera app that lets you take a photo with the phone’s front-facing and rear-facing camera at the same time?

Not needed.

No thanks.

Likewise, the body of the phone isn’t for me.

Like all Samsung phones, it’s rounded and plastic-y. The patterns in the moulding are odd too. (Photos here.)

SplatF’s Dan Frommer said the back of the phone looks like it’s made out of basketball shorts.

Exactly.

I’m a glass and metal kind of guy. I love iOS and all the apps built for it.

But there is one thing that the Galaxy S4 has, that makes me sad that my iPhone 5 does not have: a mega-huge screen.

I use my phone for all things Internet at home. I read on it. I shop on it. I watch video and communicate on it.

All of those activities would be better if my phone, the same model as the phone on the right in the photo below, had a screen more like the phone on the left.

How long is Tim Cook going to make me wait before I can get a glass-and-metal, iOS-loaded smartphone with a huge screen?

Will it be so long that I eventually going to get so frustrated that I up and switch?

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.