I Look At My iPhone 5 Screen And Am Sad It Isn't As Big As A Samsung Phone

Samsung showed off a new flagship phone last night, the Galaxy S4.It comes with all kinds of whizbang software that doesn’t do much for me.
Eye-tracking software?
A camera app that lets you take a photo with the phone’s front-facing and rear-facing camera at the same time?
Not needed.
No thanks.
Likewise, the body of the phone isn’t for me.
Like all Samsung phones, it’s rounded and plastic-y. The patterns in the moulding are odd too. (Photos here.)
SplatF’s Dan Frommer said the back of the phone looks like it’s made out of basketball shorts.
Exactly.
I’m a glass and metal kind of guy. I love iOS and all the apps built for it.
But there is one thing that the Galaxy S4 has, that makes me sad that my iPhone 5 does not have: a mega-huge screen.
I use my phone for all things Internet at home. I read on it. I shop on it. I watch video and communicate on it.
All of those activities would be better if my phone, the same model as the phone on the right in the photo below, had a screen more like the phone on the left.
How long is Tim Cook going to make me wait before I can get a glass-and-metal, iOS-loaded smartphone with a huge screen?
Will it be so long that I eventually going to get so frustrated that I up and switch?
