I Live In The Country, Use Dial-Up, And Love It. So Back Off

Photo: Robert Thomson via Flickr

Earlier today, we posted a story on the The 10 U.S. Counties Stuck In The Dial-Up Dark Ages. It’s a look at the FCC’s list of counties without proper broadband access.A reader going by the commenter handle DMG took exception to our list, and explained why he or she is happy to be stuck in what we called the “dark ages.”



I live in a rural area and although I have access to broadband I still use dial-up. I refuse to pay for ‘extended service’ which requires I pay double the rate of people who live less than a mile from me and then receive one tenth the speed. Like the commercial says: I want more for less, NOT less for more.

In this age of microwave ovens, speed dialling, remote controls and ‘I want it now’ I am content to wait a minute for a page to load…especially if it means not paying what I consider to be an unreasonable premium for a service whose only benefit is that it speeds up my already too hectic life.

BTW, I work as a computer consultant and have owned and worked with computers since the early 80’s. I first started using the Internet in 1995. Prior to that I had the phone numbers for 100s of message boards on BBS’s around the country. When you started off with modems at 300 baud dial-up with its current 53,000 baud doesn’t seem that bad. I guess ‘broadband’ is relative.

