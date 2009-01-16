From the New York Times’ article on what it felt like to be on Flight 1549:
Sheikh Ali was waiting at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for Matt Kane, a co-worker aboard Flight 1549, and did not know why it was late.
So Mr. Ali sent an e-mail message from his BlackBerry: “Where are you?”
Mr. Kane’s five-word response told the whole story: “I landed in the Hudson.”
(One question, though: don’t they have TV in Charlotte?)
