I Know Tim Cook And Admire Him, But He And Apple Could Do Better

Two weeks ago my interview Dan Lyons on ReadWrite, What’s It Like To Work For Tim Cook? A Former Apple Sales Exec Dishes, caused a bit of controversy in the Apple world.



Some of what was said about me, including the comment that I probably never met Tim Cook, made me smile and think that the Apple world in its own way is starting to resemble the strange reality of some American conservatives who have listened to their own voices for so long that they cannot hear or understand another voice.

