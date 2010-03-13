I Just Ordered An iPad: Here's Why

After very little deliberation, I just pre-ordered an Apple iPad, and I’m getting excited for the date in “late April” when it shows up.



Specifically, I ordered the 32 GB iPad with 3G, and I plan on using the $29.99 per month, unlimited 3G plan through AT&T.

Why did I buy an iPad? Why that specific model?

I’ve been thinking about buying a Kindle for a while, to read e-books while I’m at home, but wanted to wait and see if the iPad would be a better all-around device. It is, so I’m going to give it a shot.

I’m really excited about some of the crazy awesome games that will be available for the iPad. Sign me up for Flight Control, especially!

I’ve been using my iPhone to watch video at the gym and on planes, and the screen is just too small for my liking.

Now that I have cable at home again, and gave up on my “Hulu household,” the HDTV that’s hooked up to my living room Mac mini is in use. So I need something new to use the Web on my couch. And I don’t like laptops.

I got the iPad 3G so I could use the MLB At Bat app to watch Chicago Cubs games while I’m at the gym, which doesn’t have a wi-fi hotspot nearby. I might get a Slingbox for this purpose, too.

I got the 32 GB iPad because I think that’ll be enough space for my apps and photos, and whatever movies I need to bring along with me between iTunes syncs/charges. I don’t plan to have much music, if any, on my iPad, because I will always have my iPhone with me, and there’s enough music on my iPhone to last forever.

I ordered the standard Apple case, but no other accessories. I can always pick those up in the store.

Wait, wasn’t I the guy who said the iPad was a “big yawn”? Sure, the announcement was. It’s hardly like the iPad that Apple unveiled in January was surprising or unexpected at all. I still don’t think it’s going to be a huge seller this year — it’s more money than most people will spend on a gadget they don’t know if they need or not. But I’ll happily admit it if I’m wrong about that. And I’m still personally very excited about using an iPad.

And why didn’t I wait for the next edition, as many are advising people to do? Because you can wait for the next edition for the rest of your life. I don’t expect Apple to update the hardware on the iPad for at least a year — maybe longer. And I don’t really care about the fact that it doesn’t have a camera.

Moreover, there’s nothing like this in the world, and I think I’ll actually use it a lot. (Plus, it’ll be helpful for my work, writing about the device and the apps available for it. That’s not an excuse most people will have, but it works for me.)

Have you pre-ordered an iPad today? Why or why not? Which one did you get?

And check out my appearance on G4’s “Attack of the Show” last night with Gizmodo’s Matt Buchanan, arguing about whether it’s a good idea to buy the first iPad or wait for the next one. Matt says wait; I say take the plunge.

