I Just Discovered A Simple Trick That Amplifies The Music On Your iPhone

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

A friend taught me a crazy life hack this weekend.Let’s say you’re having friends over and you want to play some tunes from your iPhone, but you don’t own speakers or an iPhone dock. Don’t worry; there’s a quick fix that’s pretty amazing.



Set the iPhone down into a ceramic mug. The sound is amplified tenfold.

Try it! You’ll never look back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.