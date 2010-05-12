I Interviewed To Be Google's "Head Of Social" And It Was Terrible

Yesterday, word broke that Google is looking for a new “head of social.”



A couple months back, Google reached out to a source of ours in the industry for the job.

Curious “to see what the famous Google interview process was like,” our guy told Google he’d talk to them about the job.

In the end, he says the interview process “was not handled well at all.”

Our source’s account:

It started with a 2-hour breakfast interview at a fancy restaurant.

Then a 1-hour recorded interview for playback to “the committee.”

Then a phone interview, after which they said they’d probably want to fly me out next.

After that, another phone interview (of course weeks are going by in between each of these steps).

Then they said great, OK now we definitely want to fly you out. Let’s talk dates.

We talked on the phone, upon which they said “cool, now let’s schedule some video interviews”

I was like WTF? “Oh… you mean the whole thing where we said let’s fly you out? Well we decided that since you’re near a major office, we’d do some video interviews first so that while we schedule your interviews at HQ we can line up the right people to interview you. So let’s have an engineer talk with you, and a person from the social group.”

Surprise, neither of those two people materialised, instead it was a video interview with a different person.

These were all very, very smart people, but that process just was not handled well at all.

Of course, our source is not the first applicant to be left dumbfounded by Google’s interview process. Remember those 15 Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid?

(Side thought: If Google really needs a “head of social,” maybe it could have skipped its painful hiring process and just done more to hang on to Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley? Or Twitter CEO Ev Williams? Or Facebook exec Paul Buchheit?)

Click here for 15 Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.