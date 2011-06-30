Look — Sergey Brin Is Chatting On Google+ HangOuts

Photo: Matt Schlicht
Google+ just launched yesterday. Invite only for an exclusive hand picked group by Google. Today that changes. I have invites and would be happy to send you one.
How to get a Google invite
1) Follow me @MattPRD
2) Leave a Facebook comment here with your email address (bottom of the page)
3) Share this article to your friends (on Facebook, Twitter, or AIM)
4) I will send you a Google+ invite :)
See you there!
Update: I just chatted with Sergey Brin (Google founder) on Google+ using HangOuts!
Update #2 (6:30pm PST): I’ve been sending out invites non stop! Still more invites left. Enjoy Google+
