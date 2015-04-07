'I HATE SELFIES, JUST TAKE A NORMAL PHOTO': Prince Harry's advice for Australian groupies

At least he isn’t naked this time. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Harry isn’t a fan of selfies.

At least, that was his excuse while dodging one when he was mobbed at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra yesterday.

“I hate selfies,” he tells the fan. “Seriously, you need to get out of it. I know you are young, selfies are bad.

“Just take a normal photograph.”

Harry is in Australia for a month-long tour of duty with the ADF, his last as a serving military man. Here’s his moment with the selfie fan:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgC0fIgvy_Q

(H/T to Mashable’s Jenni Ryall.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.