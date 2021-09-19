I go to Disney World every month. Here are 16 things I always do, see, and eat at the parks.

I always eat at the lounges around the resorts, parks, and Disney Springs.

Disney World’s complex dining-reservation system can quickly sour a trip. But luckily, some of the best meals I’ve ever had on the property have been at the reservation-free lounges at the resorts, parks, and Disney Springs.

Although they often have smaller menus, I think they offer better quality and value.

The Tambu Lounge at Polynesian Resort and AbracadaBar on the Disney Boardwalk are just a few that I frequent.