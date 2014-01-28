'I, Frankenstein' Bombs At Theatres -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

After awful reviews, “I, Frankenstein” bombed at the box office, debuting to well under $US10 million opening weekend.

The film was expected to make nearly double that figure, but that’s mostly because reviews were comparing it to “Underworld,” a film which benefitted from a female lead in Kate Beckinsale.

This film had the star power of Aaron Eckhart. Other than a role in “Thank You for Smoking,” he’s best known for playing Harvey Dent / Two Face in “The Dark Knight.”

Instead, it was another winner weekend for Universal as Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s films “Ride Along” and “Lone Survivor” continue their runs at theatres.

For Disney, “Frozen” is continuing to be a behemoth since its November release. The film has officially made more than “The Lion King.” With a sing-along version headed for theatres the animated picture may reach $US1 billion by the time its run ends.

Out of the top 10 this week is Warner Bros.’ Best Picture Oscar nominee “Her.” The Spike Jonze film has made $US19.7 million worldwide.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood.

10. Fox’s horror flick “Devil’s Due” rounds out the top 10 this week with $US2.8 million. The film has made $US18.7 million worldwide, costing an estimated $US7 million to produce.

9. Oscar-nominated “The Wolf of Wall Street” brings in another $US5 million. The Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese movie has now made $US175.2 million at theatres. The film cost Paramount a big $US100 million.

8. Weinstein Company’s “August: Osage County” just edged out “Wall Street” with a little over $US5 million. The dramedy which picked up Oscar nods for both Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep has made $US35 million at theatres.

7. “American Hustle” moved down one spot this weekend with $US7.1 million. The Sony picture from David O. Russell has made $US162.4 million worldwide.

6. Lionsgate’s ill-fated “I, Frankenstein” opened much lower than expected with $US8.3 million. The Aaron Eckhart film based on a graphic novel of the same name suffered from a staggering plot and poor marketing that didn’t do anything for the movie.

5. Even “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” beat out “Frankenstein” with $US8.8 million in its second week. The next film in the Tom Clancy series may have only earned $US30 million at home, but “Jack Ryan” is performing better overseas. The estimated $US60 million film has now made $US76.7 million worldwide.

4. “Frozen” has been crushing it at theatres since its Thanksgiving release and it shows no signs of stopping after another weekend of $US9 million. The film should continue to bring in even more money since another sing-along version of the movie is expected in theatres. “Frozen” has made more than $US810 million so far.

3. It’s not often that you see two kid films performing well at the same time in theatres, but “The Nut Job” manages to stay ahead of “Frozen” with $US12.3 million in its second weekend. A sequel was just announced for the film.

2. “Lone Survivor” featuring Mark Wahlberg edged out the two animated pictures with another $US12.6 million. The Universal film based on a true story has now made $US93.6 million at theatres.

1. Taking the weekend for the second week in a row is Kevin Hart’s “Ride Along” with a big $US21.2 million. The film had a huge $US41 million opening weekend and has already tripled its estimated $US25 million production budget earning $US75.4 million.

