My Hotel Room In China Had The Most Civilized Toilet In The Entire World

I just spent 10 days in China and I saw many sights I will never forget.
At the Great Wall outside Beijing I stood on an ancient structure that stretched beyond the horizon.
At West Lake in Hangzhou I saw a side of China that, in other parts, has been paved over.
At the top of Victoria’s Peak in Hong Kong, I could look down onto one of the most skyscraper-filled skylines in the world.
In my room at the Kerry Hotel in Beijing, I beheld the Toto Neorest — a toilet that costs more than $US3,000 USD, and is without a doubt, the most civilized toilet humanity has ever encountered.
It has a control panel mounted on the wall next to it. Features include more cleansing options than any normal person would bother to imagine.
The control panel also allows you to lift the toilet's three (!) lids without actually touching them. Press this button, and …
