My Hotel Room In China Had The Most Civilized Toilet In The Entire World

I just spent 10 days in China and I saw many sights I will never forget.

At the Great Wall outside Beijing I stood on an ancient structure that stretched beyond the horizon.

At West Lake in Hangzhou I saw a side of China that, in other parts, has been paved over.

At the top of Victoria’s Peak in Hong Kong, I could look down onto one of the most skyscraper-filled skylines in the world.

In my room at the Kerry Hotel in Beijing, I beheld the Toto Neorest — a toilet that costs more than $US3,000 USD, and is without a doubt, the most civilized toilet humanity has ever encountered.

