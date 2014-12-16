I Drove The Tesla Model S And The New Model D On The Same Day -- See How They Stacked Up

Last week, I was invited to visit the brand new Tesla store in Paramus, New Jersey, to test out the company’s latest set of much-anticipated, futuristic wheels: the supercar-fast, all-wheel-drive Model D sedan.

As it turns out, Tesla kindly provided me with a Model S to use to drive out to Paramus. It was a Teslapaolooza! Let me tell you all about it.

