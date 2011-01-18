I Hate To Admit It...But Starting A New Job Can Be REALLY Tough

You just can’t believe it.
After the years of studying, and paying your dues, and working your way up the corporate totem pole, you’ve decided that’s it’s time to find new horizons, a new environment, a new place where you can spread your wings and fly… a new gig.
I mean, it’s been years and years of working and who knows how many tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars you’ve already put into your career. In some sense, it’s the most important investment you’ve ever made — that investment in yourself to become one of the top professionals in America. When you’re making over $100,000 per year, you’re in the top 10% of the American workforce, and it sure feels like it has been a slog to get here. So you can’t admit to yourself how hard this job change thing is.
It’s simply unfathomable that your experience, your insights and background and connections, have led you to this: the job hunt that you can’t figure out.
You’re supposed to be the bread-winner of the family, or at least a big contributor. Your spouse, your kids, your dog… it’s just assumed by everybody (including you) that you’ll take care of them.
And so now that you’re supposed to have it all together and calm and cool and in the bag and you don’t, what are you supposed to do? With this job search stuff, how are you supposed to know? With your career and your sanity in the balance, how are you supposed to find your next job?
It’s difficult to admit to yourself how hard this is.
You know, doing something new in any other aspect of your life is pretty straightforward.
You want to learn golf, you take a few lessons and hit the links. You want to install a garage door, you surf the net and follow the instructions.
But now that you’re faced with finding a new livelihood… it seems like there’s nothing to help.
So, look, Readers, there are only two ways through this thing: hard work and a plan to get smarter and smarter about what it takes to succeed in the job hunt.
For the hard work, I’m going to have to count on you to put in the hours and the effort to get there.
For the smarts that you need to succeed, we can help. We’ve hired the best writers here at TheLadders to craft for you literally hundreds of articles on almost every facet of the job search.
So I thought I’d pull 50 of the best articles we’ve written recently and share them with you in order to get your 2011 job search off on the right foot. Don’t try to read them all at once — just pick one article per day and before long, you’ll feel much more comfortable, secure and smart in your high-end job hunt…
- 1. The 24-Step Modern Resume
- 2. How to Reapply After a Rejection
- 3. How to Make Your Job Search More Like a Job
- 4. How Not to Follow Up After a Job Interview
- 5. Finding a Job Without a College Degree
- 6. 9 Resume Tips Hiring Managers Wished Creative Pros Knew
- 7. Follow Up Without Being a Pest
- 8. How to Leverage Social Networking to Get Your Next Job
- 9. What to Expect on a Second and Third Interview
- 10. The Letter to Write When You Don’t Get the Job
- 11. Job Seekers of a Certain Age
- 12. Why Have You Been Out of Work So Long?
- 13. Resume Advice: Who to Ask
- 14. Your Business Card
- 15. Smoothing Out a Bumpy Work History
- 16. A Hard Look at Soft Skills
- 17. Will Companies Still Pay You to Relocate?
- 18. From the Resume Trash Pile to the Call-Now Pile
- 19. Throw out the Job Description
- 20. How to Write an Effective Resignation Letter
- 21. What the Recruiter Sees
- 22. Mining Unique Traits for Your Resume
- 23. How to Address a Layoff on Your Resume
- 24. Apply and Network in One Step
- 25. Don’t Overlook Human Resources
- 26. Following Up On an Anonymous Posting
- 27. How Full-Time Parents Can Reclaim a Full-Time Job
- 28. How to Hide Your Job Search From Your Boss
- 29. Your Dates of Employment Might Be Hiding Your Resume
- 30. Alumni Networking Rules
- 31. Persistent or Annoying?
- 32. Prep Your 30-, 60-, 90-day Business Plan for the Job Interview
- 33. Gracefully Decline a Job Offer
- 34. Should I Stay or Should I Go?
- 35. Are Video Resumes Ready for Their Closeup?
- 36. Refresh Your Industry for 2011 Before You Have To
- 37. A Move Down the Job Ladder Might Give You a Leg Up
- 38. Acing the Phone Interview: Talk Time
- 39. Computer-Assisted Interviewing
- 40. Pick an Industry Before It Blows Up
- 41. Taking Notes in the Job Interview
- 42. Using Diversity to Your Advantage
- 43. Careers in Flux: A Tale of Two IT Pros
- 44. Caught Looking for a Job
- 45. How to Spot a Job Scam
- 46. 7 Steps to Consider Before You Start Consulting
- 47. Confidence and Preparation Trump Recession
- 48. Fast-Acting Resume
- 49. Hiring Manager’s Brain Exposed
- 50. How to Negotiate for a Severance Package
OK, folks, good luck with getting smarter and getting motivated this week in your job search!
