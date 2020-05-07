I don't take medication, and this humidifier is the only thing that can get me to sleep when I'm feeling unwell

Adene Sanchez / iStock

Getting enough uninterrupted sleep is very important when it comes to fighting off the common cold or flu.

The Azakuki Humidifier and Diffuser is a great tool for helping manage cold and flu symptoms throughout the night.

I’ve been using it for over a year and have zero complaints.

Editors note: This article is based off the personal experience of the writer only and is not backed by medicine or science. Experiences will differ from person to person, and this article is used to illustrate an alternative method for someone who personally struggles to digest medicine.

I often face the common cold with the change of the seasons, and over time I have developed a ritual to help me get through to the other side – which doesn’t involve medicine.

For as long as I can remember I haven’t been able to digest medicine. While others might pop a Panadol when a headache develops, or stave off the flu with some Codral, I have never been able to easily swallow a pill, nor stomach the products in liquid form.

It’s made for some very restless moments when I’ve tried to sleep through the common cold or flu, because it’s almost impossible to manage my symptoms and achieve an interrupted, peaceful sleep. It may be mind over matter, but my throat would absolutely disagree.

The humidifier

I discovered the Azakuki Humidifier & Diffuser after scrolling through Pinterest boards and watching lifehack videos on YouTube. After some research on the benefits sleeping with a humidifier it seemed like a small investment I could get behind, and it has since been a game-changer in how I manage to sleep soundly, and in turn it helps me feel better quicker when I am sick.

My aim is to help my body fight those cold and flu symptoms and be able to sleep comfortably without disruption. Your body does a lot of work while it sleeps. Not only is it needed for your mental wellbeing, sleep also allows your body time to heal and fight off infections. So it’s important you are making the most of this time to recoup.

Why it worked for me

The humidifier has a range of 25-30m2 which is perfect for a one-bedroom apartment like mine. The water compartment holds up to 500mls of water, which, when on the weak mist setting, can last for as long as 16 hours. However, you can opt for a heavier mist (and more concentrated scent when using essential oils) as well.

There are 4 timer settings if you want to set and forget, or you can leave it on the default setting and feel comfortable knowing it will automatically turn off once the water is gone, so it doesn’t overheat. I prefer to leave it on in the full mist setting when I’m asleep.

Essential oils I used

The real magic happens when you add your essential oils. I’ve been using the Laguna Moon set since I purchased the diffuser in 2018, and there are plenty of combinations which target different areas.

Here are a few combinations I use:

Headache and sinus relief – Eucalyptus and Peppermint

Good night sleep – Lavender and Bergamot

Stress relief – Orange, Lemon and Pine Needles

The light settings I chose

The Azakuki Humidifier has 7 different led light settings, and you can adjust the brightness depending on whether you want an auto colour cycle or a fixed colour light. I find myself leaving the red light on, even when I’m not sick.

Some studies have shown that, unlike blue light, using red light in the evenings can help ease your body into its natural sleep cycle and give you a much better rest. After working across screens 5 out of 7 days, the red light is a welcome hue and I definitely see a difference in the time it takes for me to fall asleep when I don’t use it. The latter helps sleep come much sooner.

Aside from the red light there are 6 other options which are great if you are setting the mood or working on the ambience in your space.

The bottom line

At A$36.74 (down from A$68.04), the Azakuki Humidifier and Diffuser is great value. The brand also offers different design variations, which is great if you are after a different size, shape or colour to suit your needs.

While the Azakuki Humidifier and Diffuser won’t cure a cold, it has certainly assisted my sleep when I’ve been suffering through one. I have owned mine for more than a year now and I haven’t had a single issue, from usability right through to maintenance. In my opinion and personal experience, this product has been worth every penny to help me sleep easier when I’m sick.

