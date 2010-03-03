I Dated Tiger In College, And He Didn't Have Sex Addiction Problems When He Was With Me

Photo: AP

From Golf.com:Tiger Woods was my boyfriend for a year and a half while we were both undergraduates at Stanford. I’ve never spoken to the press about him; I’m not coming forward now for money or to advance any pathetic showbiz aspirations, but merely to stick up for a friend. I haven’t seen Tiger since the late ’90s, but I know who he is at his core because we were together during some of his most formative years. He was so human and cared so much about other people and the world around him. This may surprise some people, but Tiger was a great boyfriend.



I have so many fond memories of our time together. At that age Tiger had an amazing metabolism so we spent a lot of time eating. Our favourite restaurant was a Chinese joint in Mountain View; the guys there must have been golf fans because they always gave us free desserts, which was a big deal to us.

