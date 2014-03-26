Learn To Pronounce All Those Tricky Fashion House Names

Fashion houses span the globe, so it makes sense some cultures have trouble pronouncing brand names such as Moschino (mos’kee’no) or Fausto Puglisi (fao’sto poo’yeezy).

Fashion magazine i-D created an awesome video that teaches you how to speak the language of supermodels with the “international fashion alphabet. We first saw it at New York Magazine’s The Cut.

The video goes from A to Z, starting with Parisian fashion house Azzedine Alaïa (ah’ze’deen ah’lai’ah) and ending with Milan’s Zegna (zen’ya).

With a pair of detached red lips pronouncing each word and gorgeous models posing throughout, the video is also pretty entertaining to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.