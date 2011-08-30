I Could Have Been Victim of the Terror Attack in Israel

This week’s terror attack in Israel occurred several blocks from where I used to live in the heart of Tel Aviv. The intended target was 2000 high school students celebrating the end of summer at the Haoman 17 nightclub, which is typically jammed on a Saturday night. Many young children would have died without the quick thinking and intervention of the Israeli border police. 8 people, including several policemen, were wounded.

When people ask me where I stand on the Israeli-Palestinian issue. I always say that I am pro-life, my life. Many people are upset that Israel continues to build settlements but they serve as a vital security buffer between the Israelis and Palestinians. When terrorists are willing to kill innocent young children in undisputed Israeli territory to make a point, I am not sure that I want to eliminate that buffer.

Read more posts on Naked Philadelphian »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.