I Checked Out An Aston Martin, Maserati, Mercedes, Porsche, Lamborghini, And Ferrari -- All In The Same Day!

Gotham Dream Cars It’s a yellow Lamborghini and I’m driving it!

How’s this for a menu of dream cars?

Aston Martin V8 Vantage? Check. Maserati GranCabrio? Of course. Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG? Yep. Porsche 911 4S Cabriolet? Why not. Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. Oh yeah. Ferrari 458 Italia? What’s dinner without dessert!

Driving even one of these sublime cars would make for a exhilarating day.

But I got to sample all 6 of them in the span of about 6 hours.

“What,” you might ask, “was the auspicious occasion?”

A friend of Business Insider invited me to join him on a “Dream Car Tour,” offered by Gotham Dream Cars, a company that rents high-performance luxury cars and, for $US895, will put you behind the wheel of 6 different hot, hot, smokin’ hot cars in a single day.

The Tour — conducted at legal speeds and carefully sueprvised by Gotham Dream Cars’ expert, experienced staff — took us through the highways and byways of the New York-New Jersey area.

See if you can guess which car I liked the most.

