I Checked Out An Aston Martin, Maserati, Mercedes, Porsche, Lamborghini, And Ferrari -- All In The Same Day!

How’s this for a menu of dream cars?
Aston Martin V8 Vantage? Check. Maserati GranCabrio? Of course. Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG? Yep. Porsche 911 4S Cabriolet? Why not. Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. Oh yeah. Ferrari 458 Italia? What’s dinner without dessert!
Driving even one of these sublime cars would make for a exhilarating day.
But I got to sample all 6 of them in the span of about 6 hours.
“What,” you might ask, “was the auspicious occasion?”
A friend of Business Insider invited me to join him on a “Dream Car Tour,” offered by Gotham Dream Cars, a company that rents high-performance luxury cars and, for $US895, will put you behind the wheel of 6 different hot, hot, smokin’ hot cars in a single day.
The Tour — conducted at legal speeds and carefully sueprvised by Gotham Dream Cars’ expert, experienced staff — took us through the highways and byways of the New York-New Jersey area.
See if you can guess which car I liked the most.
You know you're in the presence of true gearheads when you see that they use retired engines to decorate the joint.
We were ready to leave the garage. That's Kenny Herman riding shotgun. He's a friend of GDC and Business Insider. The car handled a rain-slickened highway fairly well. It would have preferred a drag strip.
He took the wheel at our first car change -- to the Aston Martin V8 Vantage. This is the car that James Bond made famous. Its road manners were impeccable -- but it packed a nice punch from its V8 engine.
Porsche -- there's still no substitute. The car fit like a glove and drove as if it were on loan from the afterlife, where all motoring is perfectly conceived and the roads are endlessly winding.
...but this stylish touring car quickly charmed us with its smooth handling -- and an engine borrowed from Ferrari!
I didn't drive the Ferrari 458 -- and I was sort of glad I didn't. It's a beautiful, glorious beast of a car...
Listen to the wild symphony of that howling engine, like something torn from a dangerous place and barely domesticated. What a thrill!
Of course, all good things must come to an end. And you have to be veeerrry careful when driving cars like these back into the garage.
