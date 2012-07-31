This Super Hyper Dwarf Goat Kid Is Too Cute For Its Own Good

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

From YouTube: “Buttermilk Sky is a five-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat kid at Took a Leap Farm in Houlton, Maine. I think we’ll have our hands full with this little one! Learn more about our farm and goats at www.tookaleapfarm.com.”

Want your own Buttermilk Sky? Well, you can buy yourself a Nigerian Dwarf Goat, but you’ll probably have to wait until next breeding season. Buttermilk Sky and friends were some of the last group of kids born this year. Castrated males, called Wethers, cost $100; Doelings, which are the females goats under one year, cost $300.

