I can't imagine using the internet without this password app

There are two ways of using the internet, and one is vastly better than the other.

Trying to remember passwords. Since no one can follow all the rules — creating unique and complicated passwords for every service and updating them regularly without writing them down anywhere — you’ll inevitably open yourself up to security vulnerabilities as well as constant frustration as you try to remember what password you use for each site. We’ve all been there, and it’s a nightmare. Using a password manager. There are a few options, but let me tell you about the one I use — the critically acclaimed 1Password. The premise is simple and it works: Use one password to unlock 1Password, and then click the browser extension or copy and paste to grab the login info for any service. What this means is you can have a unique and complex password for every site, change it as often as you need, and not have to remember any of them. While you may worry about putting all your passwords in one place, cybersecurity experts love password managers.

How much better is the internet with 1Password? I truly can’t imagine life without it. My colleagues Matt Johnston and Alex Heath have said the same. Even my wife, who tends to be sceptical of new apps, has declared that she loves 1Password.

You can buy 1Password for a one-time payment of $US50 for a desktop licence, $US10 for a pro mobile licence (there’s also a free account with fewer features). It takes a bit of getting used to. It’s worth it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.