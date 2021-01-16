'I cannot wait to leave this job': Trump's defence secretary joked with reporters about the end of his term, the future of the department

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Acting Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller at a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony led by President Donald Trump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, November 11, 2020.

Outgoing acting defence secretary Christopher Miller on Thursday appeared to josh with reporters, saying he “cannot wait to leave this job, believe me.”

“Oh, did I say that out loud,” he added.

Miller has been viewed as a temporary placeholder after being selected by President Donald Trump in December to replace Defence Secretary Mark Esper, who was fired a month before.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Outgoing acting defence secretary Christopher Miller on Thursday appeared to joke with reporters, saying he “cannot wait to leave this job, believe me.”

Speaking to reporters, Miller made several light-hearted quips about the state of the defence industry and America’s military posture ahead of the inauguration on January 20.

“And, uh, it’s kind of the future of the department, even though a lot of people just want to continue doing the same old thing again and again,” Miller said, according to a Defence Department transcript of the talks. “I think that’s the definition of insanity, isn’t it?”

“Oh, did I say that out loud,” he added.

Miller, a former US Army Special Forces soldier and director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, has been viewed as a temporary placeholder after being selected by President Donald Trump in December. He replaced Defence Secretary Mark Esper, who was fired in the previous month.

Esper was opposed to using active-duty military forces to quell the Black Lives Matter protests across the country in the summer, a proposition Trump made several times in leaked calls with senior officials. After his termination, Esper co-signed an opinion column with all of the 10 living defence secretaries, warning that the military has no role in the presidential transitions and that the election results had been certified.

As the end of Miller’s term draws near, the defence secretary appeared to make that fact clear.

“I mean, I cannot wait to leave this job, believe me,” Miller said after being asked a question about the Pentagon’s controversial and lucrative defence contracts.

Asked by a reporter what he was “hoping to see” from US Northern Command, the military command supporting civilian assets in the US, ahead of the inauguration, Miller gave a literal answer.

“I needed to look the commander in the eye, because, you know, the president, [Secretary of Defence], me â€¦ I, whatever the correct English is, you guys can clean that up,” Miller said.

“I wanted to look the guy in the eye and get a sense for his soul, and I think he probably needed to do that for me as well,” he continued. “So, you know, that was why I really felt it important to go out and sit down and have a cup of coffee with him, talk about it, small group, think through it, make sure we kinda had that mind meld.”

President-elect Joe Biden nominated retired US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin for the top Pentagon position. Austin will require a waiver from Congress, due to a law requiring defence secretaries to be out of the military for at least seven years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.