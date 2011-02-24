"I BLEW IT": Tiger Woods Bounced From Match Play Championship In The First Round

Photo: Keith Allison via Flickr

For only the second time in his career, Tiger Woods was eliminated from the Match Play Championship in the very first round.Once considered his strongest format, Woods gave up a lead to Thomas Bjorn on the back nine, sunk a clutch birdie putt on 18 to extend the match, then completely missed the fairway on the first extra hole.



He conceded the match after missing a putt for bogey.

Afterward, Tiger told reporters: “I blew it.”

After three straight tournaments finishing out of the top 20, his 2011 season doesn’t look any better than his disastrous 2010.

