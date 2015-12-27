I became a millionaire in 10 years without picking stocks, and here are the questions people ask

Shutterstock

Savings and expenses

Lots of people called BS on our savings rate. That's understandable because it's shockingly high.

But it really comes down to maths. There's an irrefutable mathematical relationship between income, savings, and expenses.

Income goes toward three things: expenses, taxes, and savings. Stated mathematically, Income = Expenses + Taxes + Savings.

Rearrange the formula and you get: Savings = Income - Expenses - Taxes. In other words, you can save all of your income that doesn't go toward living expenses and taxes. Limit expenses and taxes and you increase savings.

We saved a lot by living frugally in Raleigh, North Carolina (a low to moderate cost of living area) and having decent incomes. The biggest expenses for almost everyone are housing, transportation, and food. We focused on saving money on those areas.

We still drive the cars we bought brand new 15 years ago while in college (three kids can fit in the back of a Honda Accord). We never upgraded from our starter home. And we don't go out to eat very often, preferring to cook awesome meals at home instead.

It's nothing radical at all, and something that pretty much anyone can implement in their own lives if they want to. Saving our raises and bonuses instead of increasing our standard of living also increased the amount we were able to save each year.

While working, we spent around $24,000 per year on core expenses (not including mortgage). Right now, we have a budget of $32,400 per year in early retirement. This might seem low for a family of five, but remember our house is paid off. During our ten years of wealth-building covered in this article, our mortgage varied from a monthly payment of $500 up to $1,250 as we refinanced to shorter loan terms.