The Case Of The Banker Who Threw A Lollipop At A Car Whose Driver Stabbed His Two Friends Now Closed

There’s a lot that’s not being said in this story, like what actually happened (we imagine), but here is the sequence of events as we’re reading it in the Telegraph, Here is the City, and BBC News:



After leaving a London SoHo club at about 5 am, Adlai Kerr, an investment banker at HSBC who was walking with 2 friends, threw a lollipop stick into the road.

The lollipop accidentally hit the rear windscreen of a white BMW.

The guy who owned the BMW, Darius Antoine, got out of the car and demanded an apology.

Then he asked, “So you guys think I’m a moogoo?”

Antoine went back to the car, got a knife, and stabbed Kerr’s friend, Ben McKinney, who runs a maritime consultancy business.

Antoine went back to the car.

Antoine then returned to stab Kerr’s other friend, a diplomat named Brian Dorsett, who was being held in a “full nelson” headlock after being surrounded by three men. Antoine stabbed him in the chest.

At some point, Mckinney wrote down Antoine’s licence plate number.

The men described the incident to Here is the City:

Dorsett said: “I had lost a lot of blood — it was dripping down on to my shoes — all I could think was that I needed to get to a hospital.”

McKinney said: “I thought he had burned me with a cigarette lighter from his car, but then I saw the blade. I hope the judge gives him the maximum sentence, and I hope it acts as a deterrent to his friends. Whatever he has coming to him he deserves every bit of it.”

Like we said, a lot seems to be left out of the description of what happened this night. Maybe it just all happened really fast.

Anyway, today, Antoine was jailed “indefinitely” for the crime. He will serve 6 years before he’s considered for release. Here is a picture of Antoine.

