Photos Of The Sailor That An I-Banker Found Inside A Shark

***WARNING: The squeamish are advised not to scroll to the bottom of this post ***

A couple of weeks ago, Humphrey Simmons, an i-banker with Xanthos Investment, caught a shark and found a man’s body inside – when the shark unexpectedly burped up a foot.

Simmons, who had been fishing with friends Keith Ferguson and Stanley Bernard on Saturday, suddenly caught an “unusually heavy” Tiger shark on his line.

Assuming that yes, of course you want to hear this awesome story again, here’s a summary.

As soon as the shark reached the surface, Simmons’ friend, Bernard, shot him several times in the head. And then something gross happened.

From the Tribune:

“We tied the rope around his tail fin, and pulled him towards the boat. We were going to cut the hook out of his mouth and let him go when he regurgitated a human foot — intact from the knee down. It was now about 10am.”

As soon as they saw the foot, Simmons says, and smelled the “stink” coming from inside the shark’s “huge” belly, they knew they had to bring the shark to shore.

“We thought that there might be more bodies inside.”

There weren’t. There was just one – a body without a head. The body was unidentified, UNTIL NOW.

Now, the body has been identified (it’s the body of a missing sailor). And there are pictures. See below, at your own risk.

Think you’re safe on dry land?

Click here to see 20 ways your Wall Street job is killing you >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.