I Ate Testicles. They're Delicious. And Here Are 9 Other Things To Try At Taste Of Sydney This Weekend

Lamb’s testicles – don’t knock ’em til you’ve tried ’em

The weekend food and wine festival Taste of Sydney opened last night in Centennial Park and runs until Sunday.

Business Insider went along and tried the pan-fried lamb’s testicles by Turkish chef Somer Sivrioglu from Balmain restaurant Efendy.

They’re really enjoyable if you can get your head around the fact that you’re nibbling on nuts. In fact, if you’ve ever ordered ‘lamb’s fries’ on a menu (a US term), chances are you’re chowing down on ‘prairie oysters’, as they’re also euphemistically known.

They’re white, creamy and nutty (no pun intended), with a soft, smooth texture like fish balls (still no pun intended).

Somer gives them plenty of flavour with an almond tarator (a Turkish sauce), pickled onions and a dash of chilli.

It gives a whole new meaning to Turkish delight.

In fact they were so popular last night they sold out, but if you’re not feeling that adventurous, the duck, haloumi and wild weeds mini gozleme are utterly delicious too.

And when your sweet tooth kicks in, next door you’ll find The Edible Bug Shop serving a range of ice creams and sorbets with insects blended in. Try the salted caramel and mealworm, or if you’re nervous, the chocolate, pistachio and crickets, because everything tastes better when it’s chocolate-flavoured.

The Porteno crew at the asador (wood-grill).

Some of the city’s best restaurants are at Taste of Sydney serving a range of dishes priced between $6 and $12 (which you pay for on a pre-loaded card), including Chui Lee Luk’s Chow Bar & Eating House, Colin Fassnidge’s Four in Hand, the hot Surry Hills burger joint Chur Burger, the wood-fired meat-fest of Porteño, Thai from Longrain and Indian from Aki’s.

Tickets are $25 (advance) or $30 at the door, but to pay for things you need a ‘Crown card’, a pre-paid card loaded with ‘crowns’, the festival’s e-currency (1 crown = $1).

Children under 5 are free, kids 6-17 are $15/$18.

For tickets see Taste of Sydney or call Ticketek on 132 849.

Taste of Sydney is open tonight, Friday, until 10pm. Saturday noon-9.30pm and Sunday 12-5pm.

Efendy chef Somer Sivrioglu is serving lamb’s testicles at Taste of Sydney.

You have to try the testicles. And here are our other nine dishes to try.

Charcoal-grilled lamb rib with marinated eggplant, anchovy & rosemary by Porteno These guys rock! It's fun just watching them cook it over the open fire. Cape Grim beef jerky lettuce cup by Longrain Sweet and chewy strips of caramelised Tasmanian meat, it's a sang choi bau for blokes. Dahi sev poori by Aki's This is kind of like an Indian version of profiteroles - a crisp wheat pocket filled with sweetish and acidic spiced potato and yoghurt. Try the baingan jaipuri too - strips of crisp battered eggplant - that make a great beer snack. Beggar's chicken by Chow Bar & Eating House Chui Lee Luk is one of Sydney's smartest chefs. The former Claudes owner now explores her Malaysian heritage in fantastic dishes such as this tea-smoked chicken dish with silken lemon tofu and vinegar peanuts. House-smoked salmon rillettes by The Larder Otto at Woolloomooloo Wharf has a pop up space called the Larder. They're only at Taste tonight, then tomorrow, Newtown's Bloodwood takes over their space, serving pork ribs. Hay-smoked chicken legs by Biota Dining This Southern Highlands restaurant is one of Australia's greatest regional dining destinations. This cool dish comes with corn and garlic creme. Peanut butter popsicle by 4/Fourteen Four in Hand's Colin Fassnidge is co-owner with rising star chef Carla Jones in 4/Fourteen. This is a wickedly lush dessert with honeycomb crunch and drizzled with dulce de leche. Ceci e tria alla Pugliese by Popolo This Italian peasant dish is a blend of rag pasta cooked two ways - fried and boiled - with chickpeas and a pecorino mousse. Cherry ripe by The Cut Bar & Grill The Cut might be a steakhouse, but head chef Grant Croft is a brilliant on desserts and his ode to a classic is a total joy.

