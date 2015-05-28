I ate my way through Flushing, Queens -- the most authentic Chinatown in America

Melia Robinson/Business Insider You won’t find wontons quite like the ones in Flushing, Queens.

New York City contains the largest ethnic Chinese population outside of Asia. And while Manhattan’s Chinatown gets most of the hype — with its cheap wontons and cheaper knock-off designer purses — many would argue it’s not the most authentic enclave.

Flushing, Queens, has emerged as New York’s bigger and better Chinatown. Home to more than 30,000 people born in China, the out-of-the-way neighbourhood boasts mouthwatering street food, bubble tea cafés on every corner, and entire stores dedicated to ancient herbal remedies.

I set out to explore Flushing’s culinary offerings during a recent visit. I won’t soon forget it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.