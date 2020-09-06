I ate at Golden Corral to see how its 'no touch' all-you-can-eat buffet works and found a COVID-19 nightmare

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Golden Corral is one of America’s most popular buffet chains, known for its bountiful fried chicken and never-ending chocolate fondue fountain.

During COVID-19, restaurants have had to adapt to align with state guidelines.

I went to a Golden Corral in Iowa assuming it would be a “no-touch” buffet. But I was wrong.

The experience left me feeling uncomfortable about the number of diners and the lack of mitigation efforts.

Under normal circumstances, eating at a Golden Corral can be a fun experience in a gluttonous kind of way.

There’s an endless array of foods to choose from with unlimited helpings. If you want some orange chicken with a side of mashed potatoes, have at it.

But the beloved American tradition of all-you-can eat buffets has been severely undercut by the COVID-19 pandemic. Diners across the country have been trying to navigate a new masked world where you’re offered hand sanitizer with your glass of water.

As a chain restaurant lover, I was curious about what eating at a Golden Corral would resemble in the middle of a pandemic.

After sifting through the restaurant’s website, which touts a “no touch” buffet and “enhanced sanitation measures” I travelled to the nearest location to me at Council Bluffs, Iowa to see what it was like.

Welcome to the dining journey that I’ve aptly named “Covid-Corral.”

When I stepped out of my car, the scent of stale grease let me know I made it to my destination.

Prior to entering the line to pay for my meal, I was greeted by a cautionary banner laying out the rules of Golden Corral during COVID-19.

Don’t move tables, accompany children, and follow the socially-distanced floor markers. However, there was no mention of face masks.

I stood in line and waited for my turn to pay $US10.15 for my unlimited breakfast buffet Sunday morning.

It was then it dawned on me: This wasn’t a touchless buffet.

In fact, it was a “touch everything and act like we’re not in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic” buffet.

As I was choosing my seat in the dining area, there were barely any “closed” table signs to encourage social distancing.

I picked a table that was next to the only “closed” for social distancing sign that I saw around.

My waitress was kind, but she wasn’t wearing a face mask. She came by and took my drink order and promptly brought me a diet coke.

I started my COVID-Corral journey by grabbing a plate from a nearby stack that was in the wide open. There were also strange yellow spots I couldn’t scrape off.

Next, I made my way to everyone’s buffet favourite: The salad bar.

While several restaurants I’ve been to have closed their salad bars, this one was open and proud.

There were no markers on the floor like promised, but there was a sign encouraging distance between buffet-goers.

When I sat down I realised I made a weird hodgepodge salad because I was so distracted.

But hey, at least my silverware came in an individualized packet.

By this point, I decided to dive in for the buffet again, right when things started picking up with the lunch crowd.

I made my way towards the piece de resistance of Golden Corral — the fried chicken.

I also went for some cheesy hashbrowns.

By this point, I just succumbed to the knowledge that we’re all touching the same tongs without gloves provided and only a few hand sanitizing stations visible.

The lunch crowd was also growing.

The table behind me that was closed off for social distancing was used to seat a family of eight.

Foodwise, the chicken was dry and uneventful.

The only item that gave me joy on my plate was the yeast roll with honey butter.

By this point, the rising symphony of old people coughing meant it was time to get dessert and step out the door.

The dessert bar was the one place where there was an extra barrier (though I assume it was installed to keep little hands away.)

Don’t worry though, the chocolate fondue fountain was still flowing and ready to go.

Back at my table, there was a growing collection of dirty plates sitting next to me.

At this point, I definitely had enough.

Every state has different dining regulations and each person has their own personal feelings about what makes them comfortable.

For myself, touching tongs, walking around, and sitting in a busy dining room made me feel anxious, even with a face mask on.

Prior to the pandemic, Golden Corral’s endless array of foods would be my dream. Today, it was my nightmare.

In Iowa, the only dining restrictions mandate six feet of distance between tables, so technically, the restaurant was up to regulation. Still, it wasn’t my ideal dining experience. Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over however, I’m willing to take another bite and try some yeast rolls again.

