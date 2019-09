:



So Chinese currency manipulation is starting to get the heat it deserves. Good.

But, um, what’s this about?

Exchange rates are an arcane subject, harder to explain than a meeting with the Dalai Lama.

Gah. The renminbi thing isn’t at all hard to explain — it’s just supply and demand.

