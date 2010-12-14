'I Am Not A Witch' And 9 Other, Er, Notable Quotes From 2010

Fred Shapiro, associate librarian at Yale Law School, just released his fifth annual list of the most notable quotations of the year.



Tied for first place on the list was Christine O’Donnell with her infamous campaign advertisement, where she explains that she is “not a witch.” Seriously.

The ad came out in response to reports that O’Donnell had “dabbled” in witchcraft years ago.

“It was such a remarkable unconventional quote to be a part of the political discourse,” Shapiro said.

The original Yale Book of Quotations was published in 2006. Since then, Shapiro has released an annual list of the top 10 quotes. He said they will be incorporated into the next edition of the book.

O’Donnell wasn’t the only tea partier on the list. Can you guess which quotes by Sarah Palin, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell (again!) were considered the most revealing of 2010?

