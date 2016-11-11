'I am in': Howard Dean wants to be DNC Chair again

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Howard Dean at the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia.

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean is putting himself back in the running for chair of the Democratic National Committee.

In a tweet on Thursday, the former chair said the party needs to rehabilitate its technology and develop a strategy that does not just play in battleground states following the the upset loss to Donald Trump.

“The dems need organisation and focus on the young. Need a fifty State strategy and tech rehab. I am in for chairman again,” Dean said.

Dean previously ran the DNC in the lead-up to the 2008 presidential election, aggressively courting the grassroots activists within the party while clashing occasionally with party leaders.

Speaking with Business Insider on Wednesday, DNC Vice Chair RT Rybak said Dean’s attempt to build a coalition and broad support within the party during his initial bid for chair in (blank) “put more democracy into the DNC.”

“The best time it seems the DNC did that was when Howard Dean used his campaign apparatus to run for chair,” Rybak said.

He added: “If we had a chair who is not representative of what was happening in the community and was perceived to be not listening, then maybe we should actually have more democracy — where the chair actually has to go out and win a constituency and mobilize people. I hope that doesn’t break along Hillary-Bernie lines, because that would be the worst thing, but I do think it’s a really good time to have one of those big, raw family discussions like we’re all going to have over the Thanksgiving table, where there’s a lot of heat but we hug on the way out the door.”

Dean isn’t the only Democrat vying for the spot.

The Huffington Post reported that Rep. Keith Ellison, one of the more outspoken progressive voices in the House of Representatives, is also jockeying for the DNC chair position. He garnered an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.