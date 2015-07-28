Here's what it cost advertisers for 30 seconds during E!'s 'I Am Cait' premiere

James White/E! ‘I Am Cait’ tied for the most-watched cable show on Sunday, according to early ratings.

It isn’t cheap to buy a piece of Caitlyn Jenner’s world.

Business Insider learned that a senior cable buyer and director at a major broadcast network paid about $US100,000 for a 30-second spot during Sunday’s premiere of “I Am Cait.”

Horizon Media’s senior vice president of research, Brad Adgate, told BI that he previously estimated that E! Entertainment would charge four times its typical rate.

For comparison, Ad Age reports that the average cost of 30 seconds in primetime on a broadcast network is $US112,000. Of course, that can go up for a high-rated show. “Big Bang Theory,” which averaged 16.1 million viewers during its most recent eighth season, charges $US344,827 for the time.

Advertisers paid E!’s rate, because Jenner has proven to bring in the viewers for the network. Early overnight ratings show that “I Am Cait” tied for the No. 1 cable show on Sunday and could’ve been watched by about 3 million viewers. Final ratings are expected later this week.

Also, the network’s Bruce Jenner special in May gave “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” a 40% bump in ratings with 2.92 million viewers.

E! representatives didn’t immediately respond to BI’s request for comment.

