Kanye West had an incredible response to meeting Caitlyn Jenner on the premiere of her reality show

E! Entertainment’s much-anticipated premiere of “I am Cait” — Caitlyn Jenner’s new series documenting her first months as a woman — on Sunday was packed full of emotional and eye-opening scenes.

But one especially memorable moment was when Kanye West arrived with wife Kim Kardashian and bestowed the former Olympian with high praise.

Kanye said Jenner’s transition is “one of the strongest things that have happened in our existence as human beings that are controlled by perception.”

He went on to list the many reasons Jenner was breaking from the public view of her.

“You couldn’t have been up against more,” the 38-year-old explained. “Like, your daughter is a supermodel, you’re a celebrity, you have every type of thing, and it was still like, ‘f–k everybody, this is who I am.'”

Jenner appeared to be very touched by Kanye’s words. Later in the show, she explained how much the rapper helped stepdaughter Kim deal with her transition process.

“Kanye and I have never really been very close, but I love his open-mindedness,” Jenner said. “I love how he’s helped Kim come to grips with what’s going on.”

The moment certainly caught the attention of viewers. Here’s some of what was said about the scene:

It’s huge that Kanye — a cis straight black male rapper — is speaking on #IAmCait. He’s never done that on #KUWTK.

— Jamilah King (@jamilahking) July 27, 2015

.@IAmCait is all things beautiful and moving. Thank you @Caitlyn_Jenner (and Kanye West) for an inspirational premiere episode #IAmCait

— Crystal Bell (@newyorkbell) July 22, 2015