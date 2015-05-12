Here's the fascinating story about the actor who has played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' for 40 years

There’s a new documentary about Carroll Spinney, the puppeteer who played Big Bird ever since the character debuted on “Sesame Street” in 1969. The film, entitled “I Am Big Bird: The Carroll Spinney Story,” chronicles the origin and evolution of the character through vintage footage and interviews.

It is now playing in select cities and is also available on demand.

