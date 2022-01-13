I’m a doula and people often misunderstand what I do. I consider myself a tour guide to birth.

Tia Dowling-Ketant works with clients through their journey to becoming parents. Courtesy of Tia Dowling-Ketant

Tia Dowling-Ketant is a Brooklyn-based doula and mom.

Doulas provide emotional, educational, and physical support before, during, and after births.

Here’s what to know about being a doula, as told to Lauren Finney Harden.

I’m a doula. The term comes from a Greek word meaning “to serve,” and that’s exactly what I do.

I provide emotional, educational, and physical support during pregnancy, at birth, and postpartum, through a transitional and sacred time in a parent’s life.

I’m not a nurse or a midwife. A midwife provides actual medical care, whereas I give informational support but won’t prescribe medication. Your midwife is responsible for your physical health.

People often think of doulas as birth coaches. But I describe myself as a tour guide to birth. If you go on vacation, you want someone who knows all the great places to eat, the nice spots to view. That’s what I am, but for birth. I help navigate and figure out what you don’t know.

I do prenatal, birth, and postpartum sessions

I help families through the entire journey, from pregnancy and birth to fragile postpartum days.

A typical session for a prenatal client involves talking about the stages of labor, comfort measures, and how to manage labor. We talk about evidence-based practices that happen at their birth location. We talk about anything emotional that might be going on in the pregnancy. We’ll talk about birth preferences, and what they’d like a doula to advocate for on their behalf.

A prenatal session runs for about two hours. My goal is to really get to know who you are so I can speak up for you when you can’t.

In a postpartum session, I would offer some lactation support, if that’s what you would like. I run interference with sleep issues. You can take a nap, and I can hold your baby. But there’s also a lot of information in those sessions about postpartum life, such as how to give your baby their first bath or how to change diapers. Some postpartum doulas can also do some light cleaning, bottle prepping, and baby laundry.

Doulas don’t have to be expensive

People have the misconceptions that doulas are only for the wealthy. While some can be expensive based on their experience and services, that’s not always the case. According to the New York City doula report, in 2019 the range for doula services was between $150 and $2,800 based on experience and services provided.

You can find a doula by searching in your area. I am a full-time doula with my own practice called MeToo Doula in Brooklyn. I work with organizations that provide doulas to support low-income families. I also teach childbirth education.

Because of the pandemic, I’ve had to adapt my business. During COVID-19, a lot of our visits have been virtual. Now I typically do all of my visits virtually except for the one closest to birth, which is in person. The pandemic also complicated births, as I had to coach birthing people virtually. While it wasn’t ideal, I was still there for them. Now that things have opened up a bit more, I also attend births in person.

Everyone’s doula experience is different

Some people are very clear about the expectations around birth, but some people aren’t and I can help. Every birth is different. I had a really hard birth in early 2021 and an easy one yesterday morning.

My experiences are so varied. It’s exciting to work in different atmospheres and get to know new people. I love how every day and client is unique.