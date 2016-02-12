I ALWAYS CARRY A GUN: Donald Trump

This man is loaded. Image: NBC

When Donald Trump offered his insights into the Paris terrorist attacks in December last year, which killed more than 120 people, his solution was simple.

“If a few of those people that are now dead — if a few of those people had guns strapped to their ankles or strapped to their waists — you wouldn’t have the problem,” he continued. “You wouldn’t have the problem, right?” the Republican presidential candidate told supporters at a Las Vegas rally.

“If I were there — I’m licensed to carry, I will tell you this — if I were there, if somebody were there, if we had some firepower in the opposite direction, those people would have been gone,” he said.

Now, it seems, he really would have taken a shot, telling a conservative French magazine that he always carries a gun.

The interview in Valeurs Actuelles, titled “Trump Dit Tout” (Trump Tells All) spends a lot of time discussing immigration and Europe refugee crisis, with Trump saying “What’s happening in Europe can lead to its collapse”.

However, his confession that he’s always armed is the most surprising revelation, reiterating to the French audience what he told American voters two months earlier, but upping the ante in saying there’s no doubt he would have been ready to shoot.

“I always carry a weapon on me. If I’d been at the Bataclan or one of those bars, I would have opened fire. Perhaps I would have died, but at least I would have taken a shot. The worst thing is the powerlessness to respond to those who want to kill you,” he said.

Trump says being unarmed in Paris made the city an “open bar for a massacre”.

The full interview, in French, is here.

