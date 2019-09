Little-known striker Hyuri scored two goals in Botafogo’s 3-1 win over Coritiba yesterday in the Brazilian league.

On his first goal he cut in from the wing, unleashed a crazy series of spins and fakes, and fired a shot into the far corner.

Here’s the video:

