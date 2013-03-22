A Sleek New Concept Hints At Hyundai's Next Powerful Coupe

Hyundai is giving us our best look yet at the company’s next-generation Genesis Coupe with the new HND-9 concept car, previewed today ahead of its official debut at the 2013 Seoul Motor Show taking place in the Korean capital next week.

Most of the details are being kept secret until next week’s debut, though Hyundai has confirmed the HND-9 is equipped with a turbocharged and direct-injected 3.3-liter V-6 engine that delivers 362 horsepower.

This is the biggest indication yet that the new Genesis Coupe, which is likely to arrive as a 2016 model, will offer a turbocharged V-6 option.

We’re also likely to see an eight-speed automatic fitted in the new Genesis Coupe, which the HND-9 concept is also sporting.

Thankfully, the concept also retains a rear-wheel-drive layout.

As its name suggests, the HND-9 is the ninth concept from Hyundai’s Namyang design centre in Korea. It features the latest evolution of Hyundai’s fluid sculpture design philosophy and its proportions, material choices and stylish lines all hint at the premium look and feel we can expect on the new Genesis Coupe.

Sleek character lines that stretch from headlamp to trunk, the voluminous body and striking, wide hexagonal-shaped radiator grille underscore the high performance image of the concept. And these are joined by butterfly doors, dual-exhausts tips on either side and integrated lights.

Stay tuned for the HND-9 concept’s debut at the 2013 Seoul Motor Show, which commences March 28.



As for the new Hyundai Genesis Coupe, expect this second-generation model to continue with four- and six-cylinder power, as well as manual and automatic transmissions. It will ride on a shortened version of the rear-wheel-drive platform set to debut in the 2014 Hyundai Genesis sedan due out later this year, and will likely debut sometime in 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.