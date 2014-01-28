Hyundai's Super Bowl Ads Feature Tender Family Moments, A 'Big Bang Theory' Star, And A Whining Richard Lewis

Hyundai’s Super Bowl offerings this year are pretty traditional, with family-friendly humour and big-budget stunts and stars.

“Dad’s Sixth Sense” is a series of vignettes in which a father saves his young son from things like running into a lit grill or riding his bike into a car. In the final scene, the son is now a new driver and behind the wheel of a 2015 Genesis. The car’s automatic emergency brake feature prevents him from colliding with a car after a pretty girl distracts him.

“Remember when only Dad could save the day?” is the punchline:

Hyundai said that its “Nice” ad for the 2014 Elantra is meant for a younger audience. It stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard on the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”) flirting with a fellow Elantra driver.

The commercial includes Super Bowl-worthy explosions and stunts, but our favourite part is when comedian Richard Lewis (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) appears in Galecki’s backseat and complains about bad clams:

California agency Innocean produced both 30-second commercials, which will play during Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2.

