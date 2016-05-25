Hyundai wants to take on Tesla's Model 3 with its own 250-mile electric car

Tech Insider/Aaron Brown The Hyundai Ioniq at the 2016 New York International Auto Show.

Hyundai is the latest to jump in the queue of automakers that are attempting a mass-production 200-plus-mile range electric car.

Autoblog reports that Hyundai has set a goal of having a 200-mile electric car for 2018 and a 250-mile electric car for 2020.

If the automaker is actually able to achieve that 2018 goal, its 200-mile electric car would be arriving just in time to dig its feet into the market and pit itself against the reign of the Tesla Model 3.

The two cars would come in addition to the 110-mile Ioniq electric car that Hyundai showed off at the New York International Auto Show in March. The automaker promised delivery of that car would begin in late 2016.

This is all part of Hyundai’s grand plan to saturate the alternative-energy car market. In April, the company told Automotive News that it wants to have 26 electric, fuel-cell, and hybrid cars on the market by 2020.

If Hyundai can achieve these goals, which it may be able to do, good for it. The more eco-friendly cars on the market the better, if you ask me.

