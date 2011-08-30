Here's The Hyundai Veloster Ad That It Deemed "Too Shocking" For Its Brand

This Dutch ad for the Hyundai Veloster was initially reported as being banned by Dutch TV. Now, Ads of the World is reporting that Hyundai itself killed the ad, and said it was “too shocking for our brand.”



As always, the ad found its way to the web anyway and went viral. It has already piled up nearly half a million views on YouTube in just over a week.

Here’s the ad in HD. Do you think it’s “too shocking”?:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

