Hyundai unveiled a semi-truck concept that runs on hydrogen and would compete with the Tesla Semi

Hyundai has revealed two concept vehicles at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show: the HDC-6 Neptune Class 8 heavy-duty truck and the HT Nitro ThermoTech trailer-tractor.

Both vehicles are a part of the automaker’s Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle 2030 Vision, which includes the widespread use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology in vehicles.

The carmaker also announced it would start exploring more opportunities in US commercial vehicle market.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hyundai has revealed two concept vehicles at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show as a part of its Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle 2030 Vision.

The automaker introduced the HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept Class 8 heavy-duty truck, while Hyundai Translead, its trailer manufacturer, announced HT Nitro ThermoTech that was developed with Air Liquide. Combined, they make an environmentally-friendly semi-trailer truck.

Fuel cells are the “perfect fit” for commercial heavy-duty trucks because of a higher drive range and payload and lessened refuelling time and costs, according to the automaker.

“The tractor-trailer combination provides a window into the future of the transportation in the U.S. and around the world,” the automaker said in a prepared statement.

The automaker’s 2030 Vision includes the widespread use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology in order to its goal of producing zero-emission vehicles in a decarbonized world. The trailer was created specifically in response to the need to reduce greenhouse gases and fossil fuel dependency.

In December 2018, the automaker invested $US6.4 billion into the development of hydrogen technology in different types of vehicles.

This is the first time the two concepts have been shown in the US commercial vehicle market, which the automaker says it will begin exploring. It’s also opening its doors to potential partners who want to join them in creating a hydrogen “ecosystem” for commercial vehicles.

The automaker will be bringing 1,600 FCEV heavy-duty trucks to the Swiss commercial vehicle market from 2019 to 2023.

Keep scrolling to see Hyundai’s concept commercial semi, which could rival that of Tesla’s:

The HDC-6 Neptune Concept Class 8 heavy-duty truck, pictured below, was inspired by the Streamliner train with an Art Deco industrial design.

The truck has in-cab technology and a propulsion system.

“The fuel cell powertrain gave us the opportunity to redefine the classical typology and architecture of the truck,” head of design at Hyundai Motor Group Luc Donckerwolke said in a prepared statement.

“The Hyundai Commercial Vehicles Design Team started with a white sheet of paper focusing on the new defined functionality resetting all standards in order to project commercial vehicles in the future,” he continued.

The automaker claims the vehicle combines form and functionality with a “holistic global approach.”

The grill is used around the entire lower portion of the vehicle to increase cooling and maximise airflow.

“HDC-6 Neptune, the concept for the next-generation fuel-cell electric truck, embodies Hyundai Motor’s vision of mobility for a global hydrogen society, innovatively developed applying Hyundai designers’ creativity and the company’s advanced technology,” SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai Design Centre, said in a prepared statement.

The HT NitroThermo Tech’s carbon footprint is up to 90% less than a traditional trailer and will be one of the first North American trailers to use a cryogenic nitrogen refrigeration technology system, according to the automaker.

The roof and side and front walls are one piece and made with fibre-reinforced polymer skins. This makes the trailer lighter in weight while increasing its wall strength and thermal capabilities.

The trailer has been optimised to transport cold chain goods. Maximum cooling power is always available, even after the truck’s engine is turned off via an intelligent control system and an independent cooling power.

It’s also silent, making it good for neighbourhood nighttime deliveries, according to the automaker.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.