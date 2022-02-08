Hyundai and Kia warn that 500,000 of their cars in the US are at risk of spontaneously catching fire and advise owners to park outside

Hyundai and Kia advised owners to park outside and away from buildings AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Hyundai and Kia warned that engines in almost 500,000 of their cars may spontaneously catch fire.

The issue lies in an electrical component in their anti-lock brake systems that could short circuit.

In the meantime, both automakers advised owners to park outdoors and away from buildings.

Auto companies Hyundai and Kia have issued recalls for nearly 500,000 vehicles in the US after reporting a potential fire risk in the engines of several models, and advised owners to park their cars outdoors and away from buildings.

Both companies notified officials that an electrical component in their anti-lock brake systems could short circuit and cause a fire in the engine compartment — even if the vehicles aren’t running, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

Hyundai is thus recalling 357,830 vehicles, while Kia is recalling 126,747 automobiles.

Kia filed a recall notice on February 2 for its 2014-2016 Kia Sportage SUVs and 2016-2018 Kia K900 sedans. Meanwhile, Hyundai issued recalls for its 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs.

“Kia and Hyundai will notify owners by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Kia or Hyundai dealer for a free repair. Dealers will install a fuse designed to mitigate the risk of fire,” the NHTSA said. Kia expects to mail its letters by March 31, while Hyundai said it would do so by April 5.

Hyundai Motor Group owns a controlling stake in Kia and the two automakers — both hailing from South Korea —share some manufacturing facilities, but they operate independently from each other in the US.

Owners who want to check if their vehicle is under recall can visit the NHTSA’s recall website or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number.