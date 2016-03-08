Hyundai is recalling 37,000 of its best selling i30s

This shape i30 is what is affected.

Korean car maker Hyundai is recalling its best selling car, the i30, over possible a fault in the electronic stability control (ESC) system, the technology that stops a car skidding out of control.

The ESC system is one of the most important safety features of modern cars, and local research has shown that it reduces single car crashes by 25% and single 4WD crashes by 51%. It uses a number of sensors to detect any loss of control and automatically applies the brake to relevant wheels, saving cars from skidding or spinning out.

The recall announced today affects all previous generation FD-series i30s sold in Australia between December 18, 2010 and March 29, 2012. There is a possibility the ESC’s control case was damaged in assembly. The fear is that the damage could result in cracks and let moisture in, potentially causing the ESC to short circuit and malfunction.

Hyundai says there have been no cases of ESC failure and this is a precautionary recall.

“In the event of ESC malfunction, the ESC system will not be able to stabilise the vehicle when it is out of control,” Hyundai’s statement said. “This malfunction would increase the risk of a vehicle crashing in the event of emergency braking or if the vehicle were out of control.”

The car company said any i30s affected will show a warning light on the dash, and has urged any customers who own bought the car between those dates to bring it in to their local dealer.

The affected VIN range is KMHD**1***U113245 to KMHD**1***U395542.

