Hyundai is giving away its advertising budget to three small businesses who need it most. Here's how you can enter

The impact that coronavirus has had on both Australian businesses and the economy is far-reaching and, unfortunately, looks to be leaving some impacts that could be felt for quite some time across the board.

Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) will be feeling the pinch quite hard at the moment, and while there is some government assistance available, many will be finding it hard to do more for their business than simply stay afloat until the pandemic passes. Recognising this, Hyundai Australia is ready to help by redirecting its own advertising budget to SMBs which need it more.

“COVID-19 is having major effects on all businesses, particularly the small business owner-operator, we want to play our part in keeping the local business open and the wheels turning,” marketing director of Hyundai Motor Company Australia Kevin Goult told Business Insider Australia.

“Supporting them in this way to help maintain their business operations is a positive gesture from Hyundai. We would like to see these small businesses get ‘back to normal – but better’ when we see the end of the pandemic we’re currently experiencing.”

Those looking to enter can do so by visiting Hyundai’s competition page at the link below. There, entrants will be asked to explain how the program can help their SMB. All entries must qualify as a small business and have a valid ABN.

Three winners will be chosen, with each receiving a video piece showcasing the unique elements of their SMB and how doing things differently allows them to stand out from their wider industry. The videos will be featured on Business Insider Australia or one of our sister sites — Lifehacker Australia or POPSUGAR Australia — if the winning business is better suited to those audiences.

For example, a fashion or beauty SMB will be better suited to readers of POPSUGAR.

On top of this, winners will receive a piece of editorial to be posted on the most relevant site wrapped with a custom display package. The advertising value of each prize is worth a total of $52,000.

Entries close on the 4th of September for those wanting to put their own SMB forward. Best of luck to all entrants.

