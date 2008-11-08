Hyundai And Chrysler To Link Up?

With GM out of the picture, Cerberus may be looking to an arranged marriage between Chrysler and Hyundai:



Reuters: Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co has had talks with Chrysler LLC owner Cebererus Capital Managment about a potential acquisition of the struggling U.S. automaker’s Jeep brand and possibly other assets, people with knowledge of the talks said on Friday.

See Also:

GM: Awful Squared, Running Out Of Cash, Chrysler Deal off

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.