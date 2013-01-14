Meet The Hyrax, A Little Mammal With A Lot Of Stomachs

These swarthy little mammals hang out in Africa and the Middle East and have been blowing up in the news recently.



They are in the family Procaviidae which is the only living family in Hydrocoidea.

Interestingly, they have multi-chambered stomach, but they are definitely not ruminants.

Even more remarkable, is their song which is a mammal freestyle like you’ve never seen. Check out the video below from Arik Kershenbaum from the University of Haifa:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.