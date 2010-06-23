Hypocritical Americans Claim To Be "Deeply Concerned" About Energy

A New York Times/CBS News poll out today reports that Americans are “deeply concerned” about energy but are “unwilling to pay higher gasoline prices to help develop new fuel sources.”



What adjective would you use to describe the American attitude towards oil? Misguided? Uneducated? Hypocritical? Deeply conflicted? Since 1970 the country has gone to war over oil X times (fill in X with your estimate), experienced major oil spills, suffered through recessions triggered by oil price increases, and watched the global political landscape be reshaped by energy (and environmental) issues.

How have American habits changed in light of these events? Here is what has happened from 1970 to 2007:

Percentage of people who commute alone in car: 25% increase

Number of miles driven per car: 23% increase

Percentage of households with three or more cars: 65% increase

Miles driven per household: 50% increase

Average size of household: 17% decrease

BP and government regulators must be held accountable for the Deepwater Horizon disaster. But make no mistake about it: the ultimate driving force behind our predicament is the American appetite for oil and our apparent unwillingness to change our behaviour in the face of enormous human and environmental costs.

